HI Price Down 23.5% Over Last 7 Days (HI)

HI (HI) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One HI token can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, HI has traded 23.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. HI has a total market capitalization of $4.96 million and approximately $435,261.52 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HI alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00007315 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00021051 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00017391 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00015069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25,897.71 or 1.00004960 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002500 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About HI

HI is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00198283 USD and is down -0.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $390,683.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.