Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Stake Lessened by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC cut its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 240,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,672 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Hilton Worldwide worth $33,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HLT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,490,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,237,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,300,000 after buying an additional 2,480,451 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 11.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,526,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,731,000 after buying an additional 1,203,233 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 157.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,160,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,608,000 after buying an additional 709,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 54.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,840,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,270,000 after buying an additional 650,540 shares in the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 12,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $1,769,588.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,283.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 1.6 %

HLT stock traded up $2.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $151.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,202,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,951. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.39 and a 1 year high of $157.14. The company has a market capitalization of $39.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.76.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.23% and a negative return on equity of 128.71%. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HLT. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.53.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

