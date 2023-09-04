Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Bought by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 68.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,183 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,329,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,330 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,154,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,516,000 after buying an additional 3,240,590 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $410,211,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,232,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,080,000 after buying an additional 1,495,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,350,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,409,000 after buying an additional 337,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 0.2 %

Host Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.82. 6,255,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,145,478. The firm has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 6.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.79. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $19.42.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.27). Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on HST shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.39.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

