Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $28.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on TWNK. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.83.

Hostess Brands stock opened at $28.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.61. Hostess Brands has a 52-week low of $21.59 and a 52-week high of $29.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.96.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $352.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.24 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hostess Brands will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,077,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,266,000 after buying an additional 12,247,765 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hostess Brands by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,997,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,790,000 after purchasing an additional 96,984 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Hostess Brands by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,173,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,234,000 after purchasing an additional 49,810 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Hostess Brands by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,004,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,147,000 after purchasing an additional 55,673 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Hostess Brands by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,108,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,345 shares during the period.

Hostess Brands, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States and Canada. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

