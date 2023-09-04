HRT Financial LP Boosts Holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

HRT Financial LP increased its position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 56.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,897 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $5,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Webster Financial by 88.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,401,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,594,000 after purchasing an additional 8,161,424 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 219.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,782,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,381,000 after buying an additional 3,285,002 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,511,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061,831 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,632,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 107.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,259,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,140 shares during the period. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WBS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Webster Financial from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Webster Financial in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.20.

In other Webster Financial news, COO Luis Massiani sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $596,320.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 115,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,291,752.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE WBS traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.56. 1,060,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,270,329. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.91. Webster Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $56.46.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $673.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.83 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.48%.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

