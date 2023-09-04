HRT Financial LP Boosts Stock Position in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

HRT Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Free Report) by 437.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 642,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 522,695 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP owned approximately 0.53% of Yext worth $6,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YEXT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Yext during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,102,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yext by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,086,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,165,000 after buying an additional 1,909,294 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Yext by 29,769.9% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,224,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,772,000 after buying an additional 1,220,863 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Yext by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,176,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,742,000 after buying an additional 1,208,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Yext by 241.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,698,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,701,000 after buying an additional 1,201,600 shares in the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YEXT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on Yext from $10.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Yext in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm raised Yext from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $12.80 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. TheStreet raised Yext from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of Yext in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Yext presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.76.

Shares of YEXT traded up $0.33 on Monday, reaching $9.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,155,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,090. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -28.41 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.57 and a 200 day moving average of $9.26. Yext, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.01 and a twelve month high of $14.35.

In other Yext news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $61,620.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 114,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,080.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

