HRT Financial LP Buys 138,400 Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

HRT Financial LP increased its stake in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) by 53.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 399,245 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,400 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP owned about 0.24% of CNX Resources worth $6,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNX. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in CNX Resources by 6.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 74,211 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 4,188 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in CNX Resources by 7.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 117,180 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,502,000 after buying an additional 7,871 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in CNX Resources by 7.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 249,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,208,000 after buying an additional 17,930 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 39.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 104,255 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 29,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 26.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 53,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 11,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNX traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.67. 1,820,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,044,908. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.58. CNX Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $14.36 and a 52 week high of $22.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.24.

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $839.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.68 million. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 49.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 99.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CNX. Mizuho raised their price objective on CNX Resources from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on CNX Resources from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CNX Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

