HRT Financial LP Buys New Shares in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 157,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,374,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 280,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,407,000 after purchasing an additional 17,208 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 650,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,239 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $965,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 11,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday. 500.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE VSCO traded up $0.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,288,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,502. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.86. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 12 month low of $16.78 and a 12 month high of $48.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.58.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 85.57%. Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers intimate apparel, bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, athletic attire, swimwear, and sport and swim products, as well as beauty products, including fine fragrance, mists, and PINK Beauty products and accessories under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, Victoria's Secret Beauty, and Adore Me brands.

