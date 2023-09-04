HRT Financial LP Buys Shares of 17,778 KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,096,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 184,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,594,000 after buying an additional 46,324 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter valued at $833,000. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 461,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $184,398,000 after buying an additional 128,872 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KLA Price Performance

Shares of KLA stock traded up $5.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $507.02. 657,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,067,977. The company has a market capitalization of $69.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $482.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $430.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.47. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $250.20 and a 52-week high of $517.30.

KLA Announces Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 138.06% and a net margin of 32.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 22.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on KLAC. TD Cowen raised their target price on KLA from $410.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on KLA from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays raised their target price on KLA from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on KLA from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $455.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 2,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.55, for a total transaction of $1,243,795.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,699 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,360.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 35,000 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.08, for a total value of $17,642,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,045 shares in the company, valued at $62,528,603.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 2,621 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.55, for a total value of $1,243,795.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,360.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,486 shares of company stock worth $21,817,465 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

