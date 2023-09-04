HRT Financial LP Has $5.33 Million Stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 295.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,577 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP owned 0.05% of Floor & Decor worth $5,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on FND shares. Wedbush dropped their price target on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Floor & Decor from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.19.

Floor & Decor Price Performance

Shares of FND traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $100.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 984,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,122. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $63.51 and a one year high of $116.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.96.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Floor & Decor

In related news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 18,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,958,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 215,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,596,315. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 18,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,958,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 215,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,596,315. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 5,804 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $638,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,552 shares in the company, valued at $4,020,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,301 shares of company stock valued at $5,984,168 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Floor & Decor Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

