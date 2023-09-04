HRT Financial LP Has $6.60 Million Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 42.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 340,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,372 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $6,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DKNG. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in DraftKings during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in DraftKings during the first quarter worth about $42,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its stake in DraftKings by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in DraftKings by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

DKNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on DraftKings from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on DraftKings from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on DraftKings from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on DraftKings from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on DraftKings from $30.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.58.

In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,788,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,301,974. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,788,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,301,974. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 311,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $10,674,400.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,788,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,635,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 918,450 shares of company stock valued at $28,359,633 over the last ninety days. 55.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DKNG traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,273,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,454,392. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.69 and a twelve month high of $34.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 1.82.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.07. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 97.42% and a negative net margin of 38.90%. The company had revenue of $874.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.25 million. Analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

