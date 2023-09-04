HRT Financial LP Has $6.92 Million Holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

HRT Financial LP raised its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Free Report) by 2,827.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 459,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 443,609 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP owned 0.40% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $6,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBGS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in JBG SMITH Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,521,000. Sessa Capital IM L.P. acquired a new position in JBG SMITH Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,595,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,715,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,499,000 after buying an additional 1,673,403 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,714,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,464,000 after purchasing an additional 892,450 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 12.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,438,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,125,000 after purchasing an additional 692,889 shares during the period. 97.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered JBG SMITH Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet raised JBG SMITH Properties from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

JBG SMITH Properties Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE JBGS traded up $0.30 on Monday, reaching $15.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,264,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,822. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.63 and its 200 day moving average is $15.27. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52-week low of $13.37 and a 52-week high of $22.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

JBG SMITH Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is currently -360.00%.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops mixed-use properties in high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

