HRT Financial LP Has $7.36 Million Stock Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 105.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,854,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 953,685 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $7,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SIRI. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 986.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 7,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 6,833 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 615.1% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 8,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 6,969 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 133.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 5,474 shares during the last quarter. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $6.25 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $4.10 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Sirius XM from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.10.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $41,910.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 94,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,054.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $41,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,054.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer C. Witz acquired 250,000 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.11 per share, with a total value of $1,027,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,812,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,557,320. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Stock Performance

SIRI stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.50. The company had a trading volume of 10,330,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,212,707. The firm has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.04. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $7.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.17.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Sirius XM had a net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 35.83%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were given a $0.0242 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Further Reading

