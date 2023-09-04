HRT Financial LP Increases Stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

HRT Financial LP raised its position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 73.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,872 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP owned 0.12% of Portland General Electric worth $5,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 150.9% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 475.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter.

Portland General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of POR stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.99. The stock had a trading volume of 662,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,836. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $41.58 and a fifty-two week high of $53.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.08.

Portland General Electric Dividend Announcement

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $648.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Anne Frances Mersereau sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.83, for a total value of $50,154.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,160.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on POR. Guggenheim raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Portland General Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

