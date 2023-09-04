HRT Financial LP Increases Stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

HRT Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 118.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,438 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Roblox were worth $6,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Roblox by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Roblox by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Roblox by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Roblox by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Roblox by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. 69.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Roblox

In other Roblox news, CEO David Baszucki sold 146,154 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $6,728,930.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Roblox news, CEO David Baszucki sold 146,154 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $6,728,930.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 14,521 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $653,445.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 815,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,686,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 981,875 shares of company stock valued at $32,192,224. 27.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on RBLX. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Roblox from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Roblox from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Roblox from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.04.

Roblox Price Performance

Shares of RBLX stock traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $28.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,283,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,985,049. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.04. Roblox Co. has a 1 year low of $25.32 and a 1 year high of $47.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46). Roblox had a negative net margin of 46.81% and a negative return on equity of 399.93%. The firm had revenue of $780.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Roblox’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

