HRT Financial LP Invests $7.55 Million in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 54,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,546,000. HRT Financial LP owned approximately 0.08% of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 900.0% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,202.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:MTUM traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $147.26. 268,353 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $81.37 and a 52-week high of $113.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.48. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

