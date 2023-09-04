HRT Financial LP Purchases 27,976 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

HRT Financial LP grew its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) by 245.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,976 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP owned about 0.11% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $5,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 109.1% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on VAC. StockNews.com began coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $174.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $219.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott Vacations Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.17.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of VAC stock traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $110.73. 254,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,533. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $107.58 and a 1 year high of $165.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 2.02.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($0.62). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Marriott Vacations Worldwide

In related news, CFO Anthony E. Terry purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $113.55 per share, with a total value of $204,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,028.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, CEO John E. Geller, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $112.84 per share, with a total value of $564,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,888,567.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Anthony E. Terry acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $113.55 per share, for a total transaction of $204,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,028.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.