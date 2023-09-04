HRT Financial LP Purchases 49,392 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

HRT Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 89.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,392 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP owned about 0.09% of Berry Global Group worth $6,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BERY. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. 98.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Berry Global Group

In other news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 31,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $1,938,466.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,456 shares in the company, valued at $4,015,071.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, President Michael Edward Hill sold 28,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.57, for a total transaction of $1,888,524.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 31,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $1,938,466.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,456 shares in the company, valued at $4,015,071.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,122 shares of company stock worth $6,368,915 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BERY has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial raised shares of Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.54.

Berry Global Group Stock Performance

Berry Global Group stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $65.87. 601,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,028,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.52 and a fifty-two week high of $68.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.13.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.07). Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

About Berry Global Group

(Free Report)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

