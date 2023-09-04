HRT Financial LP Sells 519,808 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

HRT Financial LP trimmed its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 77.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 519,808 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $5,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 74,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 33.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 6,593 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 8.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares in the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.82.

Truist Financial Price Performance

NYSE:TFC traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.90. 7,951,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,173,646. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.17. The company has a market cap of $41.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.05. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $53.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 11.73%. Truist Financial’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 48.15%.

About Truist Financial

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.