HRT Financial LP Trims Stock Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

HRT Financial LP lowered its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 30.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,557 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $5,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Icapital Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC now owns 42,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,445,000. Robbins Farley increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 20,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 26,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock traded up $1.30 on Monday, hitting $130.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,626,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,425. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $113.37 and a 1 year high of $138.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.53.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.0062 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

