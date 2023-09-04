HS Management Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

HS Management Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,595 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 2.4% of HS Management Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. HS Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $54,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Home Depot by 1.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 183,222 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $54,072,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 6.3% in the first quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 13,392 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,952,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth $18,098,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth $283,000. Finally, L2 Asset Management LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 4.5% in the first quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Home Depot from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Home Depot from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Home Depot in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Home Depot from $314.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Home Depot from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $338.18.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE HD traded up $2.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $333.08. 2,317,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,833,470. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.64. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $265.61 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $333.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 52.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total transaction of $3,943,848.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,049 shares in the company, valued at $23,770,144.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total value of $1,974,824.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,749 shares in the company, valued at $7,375,680.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total value of $3,943,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,770,144.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,811 shares of company stock worth $6,441,376 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

