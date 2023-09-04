HS Management Partners LLC Has $123.38 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

HS Management Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 24.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 636,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 211,154 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises 5.3% of HS Management Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. HS Management Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of United Parcel Service worth $123,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 205.0% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 252.5% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $198.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.54.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In other news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.8 %

UPS traded down $1.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $168.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,286,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,301,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $200.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $178.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.68. The company has a market cap of $143.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 51.28%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

