HS Management Partners LLC Lowers Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

HS Management Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 37.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,099,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 653,105 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 4.9% of HS Management Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. HS Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $114,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.56, for a total transaction of $31,178.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,846,056.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.56, for a total transaction of $31,178.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,846,056.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.14, for a total value of $28,630.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,818 shares in the company, valued at $627,014.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,043 shares of company stock worth $7,411,558 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $136.80. 16,671,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,473,922. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $138.58.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

