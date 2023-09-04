HS Management Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

HS Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,424,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $126,990,000. Charles Schwab makes up about 5.5% of HS Management Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. HS Management Partners LLC owned 0.14% of Charles Schwab at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,658,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,215,792,000 after purchasing an additional 606,423 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,005,000 after buying an additional 8,563,389 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,784,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,399,817,000 after acquiring an additional 8,680,289 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,704,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $874,989,000 after acquiring an additional 545,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 16,619,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,548,000 after acquiring an additional 5,445,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Charles A. Ruffel purchased 833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.55 per share, with a total value of $50,438.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,386 shares in the company, valued at $205,022.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Charles A. Ruffel purchased 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,438.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,022.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $476,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,807 shares of company stock valued at $10,325,149 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SCHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Argus lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.09.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of SCHW traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,392,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,170,830. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $86.63. The stock has a market cap of $107.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.09 and its 200 day moving average is $58.52.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 33.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.15%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

