Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 371,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,356 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.20% of Huntsman worth $10,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Huntsman by 2,870.0% in the first quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Huntsman in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Huntsman by 84.3% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Huntsman by 143.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on HUN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. 58.com reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.42.

Huntsman Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Huntsman stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.11. 1,652,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,041,256. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.14. Huntsman Co. has a 52 week low of $23.52 and a 52 week high of $33.46.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business’s revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.2375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.96%.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.

