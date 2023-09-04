Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Acquired by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,748 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. now owns 8,220 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 5,747 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN traded up $3.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $168.46. 996,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,380,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $180.60 and its 200 day moving average is $200.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.33, a P/E/G ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.12. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $157.82 and a one year high of $248.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illumina

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 93.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total value of $95,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,747,861.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $278,560 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $290.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.05.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ILMN

Illumina Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.