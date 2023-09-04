Inceptionr LLC Acquires 1,806 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Inceptionr LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the quarter. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 27.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 7,316 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 33.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 12.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACGL. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.80.

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.01. 880,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,985,078. The stock has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $41.05 and a one year high of $84.83.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 18.57%. Arch Capital Group’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

