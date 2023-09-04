Inceptionr LLC Acquires New Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at $987,444. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX traded up $3.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $164.30. 6,663,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,964,163. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.88. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $140.46 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The company has a market cap of $306.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.18.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.30%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Chevron from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $202.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.28.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

