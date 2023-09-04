Inceptionr LLC Boosts Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Inceptionr LLC lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 86.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,437 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,170 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRGP. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Targa Resources during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Targa Resources by 42.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 658 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRGP shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $92.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Targa Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.36.

In related news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $174,720.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,596 shares in the company, valued at $5,167,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $174,720.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,167,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 3,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $300,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 61,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,190,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,215,524. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRGP traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $87.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,218,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 2.27. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $57.23 and a 1-year high of $87.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.52.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 4.75%. Equities analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 54.20%.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

