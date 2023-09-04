Inceptionr LLC Increases Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Inceptionr LLC raised its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 196.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,333 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,860 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,531,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,246,209,000 after acquiring an additional 261,435 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,707,052 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,153,360,000 after buying an additional 1,392,128 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,081,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $908,447,000 after buying an additional 106,712 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,145,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $620,414,000 after buying an additional 1,835,413 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,464,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $479,292,000 after acquiring an additional 122,855 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilent Technologies

In related news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total transaction of $415,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,876,732.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total transaction of $415,730.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,876,732.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $122,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,912,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 0.7 %

A stock traded up $0.84 on Monday, reaching $121.91. 840,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,748,396. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.42. The company has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.03. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $113.28 and a one year high of $160.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The medical research company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on A shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. SVB Securities cut their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.12.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

