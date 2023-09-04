Inceptionr LLC Invests $969,000 in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WTRG. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its holdings in Essential Utilities by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Essential Utilities news, President Colleen Arnold sold 1,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total value of $52,048.96. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 7,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,184.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on WTRG shares. StockNews.com cut Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Northcoast Research cut shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.40.

Essential Utilities Price Performance

Shares of Essential Utilities stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.69. 854,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,138,578. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.78 and a 200 day moving average of $41.52. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.36 and a fifty-two week high of $50.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 20.25%. The firm had revenue of $436.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.3071 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 69.89%.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

Featured Stories

