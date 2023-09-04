Inceptionr LLC Makes New Investment in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $897,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.1% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 8,658 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 67.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 14,609 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter valued at $590,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Equity LifeStyle Properties Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:ELS traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $66.51. 621,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,139,542. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.47, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.06 and a 200 day moving average of $67.17. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.91 and a 12 month high of $74.40.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Announces Dividend

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $370.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.08 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.447 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.21.

View Our Latest Research Report on Equity LifeStyle Properties

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

(Free Report)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of July 17, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,706 sites.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.