Inceptionr LLC Purchases 5,986 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Inceptionr LLC raised its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 272.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,185 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,986 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $369,081,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,742,218 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $550,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173,922 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,987,407 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $578,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,688 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 874.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,362,603 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $158,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 142.6% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,585,652 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $184,047,000 after purchasing an additional 932,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ross Stores

In other Ross Stores news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 20,000 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.07, for a total transaction of $2,381,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 305,425 shares in the company, valued at $36,366,954.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 25,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.53, for a total transaction of $3,153,095.85. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 67,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,146,520.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.07, for a total transaction of $2,381,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 305,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,366,954.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,199 shares of company stock valued at $8,325,441 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ross Stores Stock Down 0.1 %

ROST stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $121.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,996,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,326,067. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.97. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.21 and a 52-week high of $122.70.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.16. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 28.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on ROST shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ross Stores from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

