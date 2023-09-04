Inceptionr LLC Purchases New Shares in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TT. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,968,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth about $909,000. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 2.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 14,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 2.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 18,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $610,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:TT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $205.23. 858,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,366,045. The firm has a market cap of $46.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.78. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $139.07 and a 52-week high of $209.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Insider Activity

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.12. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $784,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,338,968. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark Majocha sold 2,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total value of $427,804.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,681.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $784,872.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,116 shares in the company, valued at $8,338,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,374 shares of company stock valued at $4,080,669 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TT shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $218.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $172.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.81.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Trane Technologies

About Trane Technologies

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.