Inceptionr LLC Raises Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Inceptionr LLC lifted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 34.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,255 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the quarter. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,857,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $593,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,506,733. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,857,882.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,251 shares of company stock valued at $17,063,257. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $102.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,359,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,900,117. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $131.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $156.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.28.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 42.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NKE. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Raymond James cut their price objective on NIKE from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.68.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

