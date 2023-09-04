Inceptionr LLC Sells 4,773 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Inceptionr LLC decreased its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,773 shares during the quarter. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in CMS Energy by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,885,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,196,015,000 after purchasing an additional 922,417 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 11.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,331,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,142,253,000 after buying an additional 1,613,255 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,161,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $389,506,000 after buying an additional 101,278 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in CMS Energy by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,896,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $310,112,000 after acquiring an additional 323,724 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,457,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,519 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy Price Performance

NYSE:CMS traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.39. 2,417,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,946,734. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $52.41 and a 52 week high of $70.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.37.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.00%.

Insider Transactions at CMS Energy

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,500 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $451,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,753.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CMS Energy news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $131,460.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,830.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,500 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $451,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,436 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,753.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMS shares. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on CMS Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.36.

View Our Latest Report on CMS

CMS Energy Profile

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.