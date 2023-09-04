Inceptionr LLC Takes Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Centene by 1,401.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 46,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after acquiring an additional 43,247 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Centene by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Centene by 104.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 43,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 22,382 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Centene in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Centene by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Centene stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,239,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,534,560. The company has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.51. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $60.83 and a 52-week high of $93.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.05. Centene had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $37.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on CNC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Centene from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.94.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

