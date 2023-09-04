Independent Advisor Alliance Buys 6,710 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,710 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFAI. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 10,907 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,315.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 50,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAI opened at $27.22 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.14. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $21.05 and a 52-week high of $28.27.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.