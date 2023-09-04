Independent Advisor Alliance Decreases Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Independent Advisor Alliance lowered its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 64.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,392 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 2.9% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 3.9% during the first quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.5% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 54,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 1.7% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 17,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 4.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 75,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $2,497,512.54. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 157,125 shares in the company, valued at $5,196,123.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Conagra Brands Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Conagra Brands stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,392,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,265,011. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.78. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.27 and a 1-year high of $41.30.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAG has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. TheStreet cut Conagra Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CAG

About Conagra Brands

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.