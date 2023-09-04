Independent Advisor Alliance Makes New $954,000 Investment in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $954,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in American Tower by 3.1% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 29,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,125,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 9.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,701,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $552,021,000 after purchasing an additional 226,007 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in American Tower by 0.3% in the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 108,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,140,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in American Tower by 34.4% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 33,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,800,000 after purchasing an additional 8,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in American Tower by 2.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,347,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,296,961,000 after purchasing an additional 152,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total value of $665,718.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,085,715.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $1,781,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,024,928.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total value of $665,718.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,085,715.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,251 shares of company stock worth $2,957,531 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $180.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $84.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.34, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $187.04 and its 200 day moving average is $193.46. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $172.55 and a 1 year high of $265.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.50.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

