Independent Advisor Alliance Makes New Investment in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 0.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 0.4% during the first quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 8,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 4.3% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 0.6% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Molina Healthcare from $380.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. UBS Group started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Molina Healthcare from $348.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.92.

Molina Healthcare Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $310.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.65. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $256.19 and a 1 year high of $374.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $307.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $291.18.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $5.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $8.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Molina Healthcare

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Barbara L. Brasier sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.89, for a total value of $455,835.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,172.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Barbara L. Brasier sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.89, for a total value of $455,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,172.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.77, for a total value of $3,784,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,671,875.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,246 shares of company stock valued at $5,247,256. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

