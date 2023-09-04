Independent Advisor Alliance Makes New Investment in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,947 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.50.

Vulcan Materials Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $222.92 on Monday. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $147.64 and a fifty-two week high of $229.75. The firm has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a PE ratio of 41.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $221.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 31.68%.

Insider Transactions at Vulcan Materials

In other news, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 4,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total transaction of $947,404.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,151,069.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.