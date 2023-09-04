Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases New Shares in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 670,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,070,000 after buying an additional 10,562 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 162.2% in the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 5,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 28,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,954,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMI has been the subject of several research reports. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cummins in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.17.

CMI stock opened at $236.64 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $244.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.07. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.40 and a 1-year high of $265.28.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 37.65%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

