Independent Advisor Alliance Raises Stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Pentair were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 2,605.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Pentair by 9.6% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 87,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after buying an additional 7,683 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Pentair by 7.5% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in Pentair by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 26,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Pentair during the fourth quarter valued at $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John L. Stauch sold 32,596 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total value of $2,328,006.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,219.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PNR traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $70.96. The stock had a trading volume of 675,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,048. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.16. Pentair plc has a twelve month low of $38.55 and a twelve month high of $71.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. Pentair had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Pentair from $71.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Pentair from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Pentair from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

