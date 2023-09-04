Independent Advisor Alliance Reduces Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Independent Advisor Alliance lessened its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 28.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,481 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HRL. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter worth $99,995,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 58.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,764,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,300 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter worth $38,214,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,970,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,835,000 after acquiring an additional 826,681 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 30.2% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,334,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,993,000 after acquiring an additional 773,560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HRL shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.71.

Hormel Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $38.40 on Monday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $37.78 and a 1-year high of $49.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.30. The company has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.20.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Hormel Foods’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 31,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $1,271,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,886.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 31,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $1,271,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,886.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total value of $210,652.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,466,056.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,800 shares of company stock worth $1,859,552 over the last three months. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hormel Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Further Reading

