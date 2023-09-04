Independent Advisor Alliance Takes $879,000 Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Moderna by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Moderna by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 987,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,121,000 after purchasing an additional 47,755 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Moderna by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Moderna by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,019,000 after acquiring an additional 17,031 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total transaction of $5,045,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,662,868.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total value of $1,888,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,157,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,614,185.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total value of $5,045,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,662,868.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 313,537 shares of company stock valued at $37,674,074. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on MRNA shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Moderna from $275.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. 51job restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, June 26th. TD Cowen downgraded Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group upgraded Moderna from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $221.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Moderna from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.07.

Moderna Stock Down 0.5 %

Moderna stock opened at $112.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.16. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.02 and a 1-year high of $217.25. The company has a market cap of $42.84 billion, a PE ratio of 41.54 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.96.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.84) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $344.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.67 million. Moderna had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

