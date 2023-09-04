Independent Franchise Partners LLP Buys 9,962,297 Shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 203.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,851,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,962,297 shares during the period. RB Global makes up approximately 7.5% of Independent Franchise Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Independent Franchise Partners LLP owned about 13.36% of RB Global worth $835,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mariner LLC lifted its position in RB Global by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of RB Global by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of RB Global by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of RB Global by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RB Global by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RB Global Stock Performance

RBA traded up $0.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.40. 694,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,110,886. The stock has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.83, a PEG ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.26 and a 200 day moving average of $57.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. RB Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.72 and a 52 week high of $71.96.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

RB Global ( NYSE:RBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. RB Global had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 5.94%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RB Global, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. RB Global’s payout ratio is currently 117.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RBA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares raised RB Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on RB Global from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on RB Global from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Raymond James raised RB Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised RB Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RB Global news, CEO James Francis Kessler purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.30 per share, with a total value of $112,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 63,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,547,519.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other RB Global news, CEO James Francis Kessler purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.30 per share, with a total value of $112,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 63,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,547,519.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Megan Anne Cash sold 13,596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total value of $839,960.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,087.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 5,411 shares of company stock worth $313,870 in the last three months. 4.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About RB Global

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Further Reading

