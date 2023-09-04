Independent Franchise Partners LLP Grows Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,288 shares during the period. Booking accounts for about 6.3% of Independent Franchise Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Independent Franchise Partners LLP’s holdings in Booking were worth $700,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 0.5% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 0.9% during the first quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in Booking by 3.2% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Booking by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Booking by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BKNG traded up $9.86 on Monday, reaching $3,114.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,108. The firm has a market cap of $111.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,951.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,720.53. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,616.85 and a 52 week high of $3,251.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $28.84 by $8.78. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. Booking had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 285.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $19.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 144.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,265.00 to $3,580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,910.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,430.00 to $3,855.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,111.80.

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,124.72, for a total value of $781,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,327,020.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,026.39, for a total transaction of $90,791.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,203.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,124.72, for a total transaction of $781,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,945 shares in the company, valued at $12,327,020.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,250 shares of company stock valued at $12,420,199 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

