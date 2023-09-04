Independent Franchise Partners LLP Has $514.04 Million Stock Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,764,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,791,241 shares during the period. News accounts for 4.6% of Independent Franchise Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Independent Franchise Partners LLP owned 0.05% of News worth $514,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of News in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,073,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in News by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 71,894,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,486,000 after buying an additional 2,984,601 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in News by 1,188.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,021,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,975,000 after buying an additional 2,786,718 shares in the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. acquired a new stake in News in the 4th quarter valued at $42,098,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in News by 35.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,262,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,096 shares in the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity
In related news, CAO Marygrace Degrazio sold 9,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total transaction of $205,614.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,899.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other News news, CFO Susan Panuccio sold 184,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $3,862,925.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,460,993.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Marygrace Degrazio sold 9,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total value of $205,614.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,899.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 251,966 shares of company stock valued at $5,285,380 in the last ninety days. 13.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
News Price Performance
News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. News had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 1.51%. News’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
News Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. News’s dividend payout ratio is 74.07%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on News in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.50 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on News from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on News from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.13.
News Profile
News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.
