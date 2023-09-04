Independent Franchise Partners LLP Reduces Stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Independent Franchise Partners LLP reduced its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,856,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 39,335 shares during the period. TransUnion comprises 3.8% of Independent Franchise Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Independent Franchise Partners LLP owned approximately 3.55% of TransUnion worth $426,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in TransUnion by 522.5% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 35,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 30,173 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in TransUnion by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 434,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,661,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in TransUnion by 30.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 5,018 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in TransUnion by 8.0% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in TransUnion by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 86,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,896,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TransUnion news, EVP Abhi Dhar sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,702 shares in the company, valued at $5,576,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 949 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total transaction of $73,101.47. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,658,158.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Abhi Dhar sold 3,500 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,702 shares in the company, valued at $5,576,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,057 shares of company stock worth $2,048,126 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on TransUnion from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on TransUnion from $88.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $86.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransUnion has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.53.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TransUnion

TransUnion Trading Down 0.1 %

TransUnion stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $81.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,217,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,235. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $50.32 and a twelve month high of $82.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 67.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.90.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $968.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.64 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.00%.

TransUnion Profile

(Free Report)

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.